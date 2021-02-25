Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nordson by 136.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.