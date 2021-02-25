Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $921.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

