Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 4,449 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $606,398.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,251.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXAS stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

