JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Down 5.1%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 731,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 386,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

