JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.53 and last traded at $49.94. Approximately 2,041,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,030,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

