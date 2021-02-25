John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $148.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.27.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.