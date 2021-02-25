John Bourgoin Sells 5,777 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $270,767.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64.

On Monday, December 14th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08.

On Monday, November 30th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70.

LSCC traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 34,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.58, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 167,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 577,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 93,598 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

