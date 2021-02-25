John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 17,584 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John L. Garrison, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20.

TEX traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 570,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,557. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

