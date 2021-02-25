Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $42.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

JCI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 188,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $56.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 213,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

