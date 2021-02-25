Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.46

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.46 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 158.40 ($2.07). Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 378,161 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.46. The company has a market capitalization of £712.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

