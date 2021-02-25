Joint Ventures Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $34,679.04 and approximately $8,007.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00730795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00040431 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

