Jonathan Auerbach Sells 46,134 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PYPL traded down $12.13 on Thursday, hitting $253.94. 13,328,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

