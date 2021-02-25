Joseph M. Greene Sells 1,800 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.