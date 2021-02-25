Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $11.76. 343,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 551,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

