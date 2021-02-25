JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $507.78

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 507.78 ($6.63) and traded as high as GBX 535.64 ($7.00). JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.85), with a volume of 205,192 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £377.27 million and a PE ratio of 22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 434.40.

About JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

