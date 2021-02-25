JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €106.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.17 ($129.61).

Safran stock opened at €121.00 ($142.35) on Thursday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.77.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

