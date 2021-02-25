JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.60 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €24.60 ($28.94) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €14.77 ($17.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.99 and its 200 day moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

