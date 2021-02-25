JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.10 ($74.24).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

