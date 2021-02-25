JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $198,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $467.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

