JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,325,000 after buying an additional 275,187 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $467.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

