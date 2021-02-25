JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Indra Sistemas stock remained flat at $$4.47 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

