JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 35,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 26,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

The company has a market cap of £105.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

