JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (JMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) will post its Interim quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LON JMF traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,120 ($14.63). 39,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The company has a market cap of £262.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.12%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

