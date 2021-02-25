JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JMF traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company had a trading volume of 39,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.54. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £259.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

