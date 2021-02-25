JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON JMF traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company had a trading volume of 39,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.54. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £259.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
