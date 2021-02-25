JulSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.09 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $72.09 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 154% higher against the US dollar. One JulSwap token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00498228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00479975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00072723 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

