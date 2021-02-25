Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 11.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $46.20. 8,435,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 9,451,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

