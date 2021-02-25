Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.65. Jupai shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

