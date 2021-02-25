Jupiter Tops 24 Hour Volume of $743,409.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $743,409.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00494050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00463153 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.