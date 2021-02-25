JUST Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.16 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, JUST has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $109.16 million and $241.89 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.85 or 0.00498523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00082128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00474167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00071495 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

