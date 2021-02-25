K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 4620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £56.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

About K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.