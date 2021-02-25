K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s (KNT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.26. 647,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

