Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kahoot! AS in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KHOTF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 124,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,813. Kahoot! AS has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Finland. Its platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. The company has approximately 1.2 billion participating players in approximately 200 countries. Kahoot has partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc to offer the Kahoot! app for Zoom, enabling its users to access, host and play Kahoot! games directly from Zoom Meetings.

