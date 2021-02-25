Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Down 13.3%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s stock price traded down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.74. 4,990,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 2,314,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $433.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
