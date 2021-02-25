KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 29,642 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 331,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,302. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. State Street Corp raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

