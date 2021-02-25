Kaman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,495. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,930.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

