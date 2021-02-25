Kaman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,495. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,930.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Dividend History for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

