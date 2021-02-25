Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.25 million.

KAMN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 158,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,267. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

