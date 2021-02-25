Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.25 million.
KAMN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 158,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,267. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.