Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.25 million.Kaman also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 158,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.