Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Down 5.6%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,258,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,516,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.34.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.
