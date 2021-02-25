Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Down 5.6%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,258,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,516,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

