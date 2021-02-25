Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $218.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

