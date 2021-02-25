KAR Auction Services’ (KAR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $0. Motco grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

