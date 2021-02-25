KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 2,490,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,420,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

