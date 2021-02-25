Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,206.07.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.