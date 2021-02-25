Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,206.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

