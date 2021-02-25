Kava 1-Day Volume Hits $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00242034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.99 or 0.02252440 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

