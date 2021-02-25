Kava.io Tops One Day Volume of $74.79 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $213.59 million and $74.79 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00007250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00225809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.56 or 0.02132528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,035,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

