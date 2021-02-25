Kava.io Trading 30% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $204.07 million and $125.23 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00007450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.34 or 0.00237891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $938.93 or 0.02006058 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,077,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

