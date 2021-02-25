KAZ Minerals’ (KZMYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,689. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

