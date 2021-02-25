KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1,167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

