KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.27. Approximately 1,483,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,063,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Get KB Home alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.