KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.
Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.