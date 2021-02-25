KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

