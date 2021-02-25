KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,772. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

